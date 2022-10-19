Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is -65.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.81 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIMX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $5.54, the stock is 6.16% and -6.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -37.04% off its SMA200. HIMX registered -46.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.65%.

The stock witnessed a 0.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.29%, and is 11.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has around 2083 employees, a market worth around $978.47M and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.87 and Fwd P/E is 10.74. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.18% and -66.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.50%).

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 819.10% this year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.30M, and float is at 121.76M with Short Float at 11.76%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -22.27% down over the past 12 months.