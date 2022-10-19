Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is -22.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.53 and a high of $32.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $28.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.93% off the consensus price target high of $37.78 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 6.99% higher than the price target low of $23.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.94, the stock is -3.15% and -11.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -17.16% off its SMA200. HMC registered -28.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.32%.

The stock witnessed a -11.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.38%, and is 0.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has around 204035 employees, a market worth around $39.63B and $100.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.75. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.90% and -31.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.71B, and float is at 1.70B with Short Float at 0.06%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -24.81% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -39.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.