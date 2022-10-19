Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Is Down -45.15% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is -45.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.45 and a high of $428.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILMN stock was last observed hovering at around $207.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57% off its average median price target of $243.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.08% off the consensus price target high of $380.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -26.47% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $208.68, the stock is 5.04% and 2.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -21.90% off its SMA200. ILMN registered -49.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.03%.

The stock witnessed a 4.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.00%, and is 4.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $33.33B and $4.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 54.96. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.31% and -51.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illumina Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.00M, and float is at 156.63M with Short Float at 2.76%.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TOUSI SUSAN H,the company’sSVP, Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that TOUSI SUSAN H sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $216.59 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41333.0 shares.

Illumina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Aravanis Alexander (SVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 539 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $200.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3346.0 shares of the ILMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, TOUSI SUSAN H (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 250 shares at an average price of $214.85 for $53712.0. The insider now directly holds 41,833 shares of Illumina Inc. (ILMN).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -22.35% down over the past 12 months and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) that is -50.28% lower over the same period. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is -9.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.