Inpixon (INPX) – The 100.0% Upside Potential Remains

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) is -88.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.17 and a high of $78.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INPX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.98% off its average median price target of $900004.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $900004.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $900004.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.13, the stock is -36.08% and -47.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing -43.69% at the moment leaves the stock -71.32% off its SMA200. INPX registered -91.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.61%.

The stock witnessed a -44.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.07%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.66% over the week and 17.71% over the month.

Inpixon (INPX) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $10.11M and $19.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.02% and -93.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.10%).

Inpixon (INPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inpixon (INPX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inpixon is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.40% this year.

Inpixon (INPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.16M, and float is at 2.12M with Short Float at 6.30%.