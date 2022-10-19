Is Biogen Inc. (BIIB) a good stock to buy now?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is 12.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.16 and a high of $284.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIIB stock was last observed hovering at around $269.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $270.28, the stock is 10.69% and 21.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 26.09% off its SMA200. BIIB registered 0.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.19%.

The stock witnessed a 29.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.26%, and is 6.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has around 9610 employees, a market worth around $40.38B and $10.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.30 and Fwd P/E is 17.19. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.41% and -5.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.10% this year.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.90M, and float is at 145.00M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Biogen Inc. (BIIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIOGEN INC.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOGEN INC. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $5.27 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23.65 million shares.

Biogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that BIOGEN INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $5.33 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23.75 million shares of the BIIB stock.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.68% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 6.70% higher over the same period.