Is C3.ai Inc. (AI) a good stock to buy now?

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) is -59.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.29 and a high of $53.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.84% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.54% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.54, the stock is -1.54% and -21.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -36.51% off its SMA200. AI registered -72.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.70%.

The stock witnessed a -10.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.27%, and is 4.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $265.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.07% and -76.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -241.60% this year.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.84M, and float is at 90.86M with Short Float at 13.82%.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at C3.ai Inc. (AI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Parkkinen Juho,the company’sSVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Parkkinen Juho sold 291 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $12.29 per share for a total of $3576.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

C3.ai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that WARD JR STEPHEN M (Director) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $12.90 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the AI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Parkkinen Juho (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 265 shares at an average price of $13.08 for $3466.0. The insider now directly holds 357,784 shares of C3.ai Inc. (AI).

C3.ai Inc. (AI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -22.39% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -29.08% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -29.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.