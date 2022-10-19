Is Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) a good stock to buy now?

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is -79.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $7.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 55.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is 19.38% and -14.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 11.20% at the moment leaves the stock -60.22% off its SMA200. CGEN registered -85.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.03%.

The stock witnessed a -6.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.06%, and is 34.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.68% over the week and 13.24% over the month.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $83.66M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.84% and -88.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.90%).

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compugen Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.52M, and float is at 81.70M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) that is trading -32.94% down over the past 12 months and Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is -21.59% lower over the same period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -15.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.