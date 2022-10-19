Is HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) a good stock to buy now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -7.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.61 and a high of $78.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $59.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $66.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.49% off the consensus price target high of $73.95 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -14.12% lower than the price target low of $52.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.28, the stock is 2.19% and -2.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -0.90% off its SMA200. HDB registered -21.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.46%.

The stock witnessed a -8.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.65%, and is 6.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 141579 employees, a market worth around $98.24B and $16.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.80 and Fwd P/E is 16.96. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.11% and -23.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 32 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.83B with Short Float at 0.11%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 10.00% up over the past 12 months.