Is Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) a good stock to buy now?

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is -9.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.67 and a high of $58.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IRM stock was last observed hovering at around $45.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57%.

Currently trading at $47.13, the stock is 2.43% and -7.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -5.78% off its SMA200. IRM registered 4.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.52%.

The stock witnessed a -16.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.68%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has around 26750 employees, a market worth around $14.21B and $4.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.02 and Fwd P/E is 24.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.10% and -19.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.30% this year.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.54M, and float is at 288.16M with Short Float at 6.43%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meaney William L,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Meaney William L sold 10,507 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $46.73 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Meaney William L (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,509 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $46.20 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the IRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, MARSON DEBORAH (EVP, General Counsel, Sec.) disposed off 1,125 shares at an average price of $53.82 for $60548.0. The insider now directly holds 50,282 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -24.28% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -9.56% lower over the same period. Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) is -34.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.