Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) is -84.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $2.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JAGX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -2.15% and -25.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -63.50% off its SMA200. JAGX registered -92.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.15%.

The stock witnessed a -16.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.98%, and is 11.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 9.41% over the month.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $19.65M and $8.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.05% and -94.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.86M, and float is at 95.04M with Short Float at 6.37%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.