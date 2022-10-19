KAR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) Now

KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is -11.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.15 and a high of $22.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KAR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.29% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.82, the stock is 11.48% and -0.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -10.30% off its SMA200. KAR registered -9.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.88%.

The stock witnessed a 4.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.37%, and is 9.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $1.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.11. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.00% and -37.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KAR Auction Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 198.70% this year.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.50M, and float is at 113.85M with Short Float at 7.30%.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kestner Michael T.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kestner Michael T. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $14.70 per share for a total of $73500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10922.0 shares.

KAR Auction Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that HALLETT JAMES P (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $13.15 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the KAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, HOWELL J MARK (Director) acquired 15,300 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 15,300 shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR).

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading -23.79% down over the past 12 months and Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) that is -38.73% lower over the same period. CarMax Inc. (KMX) is -55.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.