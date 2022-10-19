Kellogg Company (K) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is 14.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.54 and a high of $76.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The K stock was last observed hovering at around $72.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27%.

Currently trading at $73.49, the stock is 2.29% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 6.53% off its SMA200. K registered 19.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.60%.

The stock witnessed a 2.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.23%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Kellogg Company (K) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $25.40B and $14.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.95 and Fwd P/E is 17.20. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.43% and -4.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Kellogg Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year.

Kellogg Company (K) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 339.00M, and float is at 315.95M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Kellogg Company (K) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Kellogg Company (K) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $70.30 per share for a total of $7.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56.43 million shares.

Kellogg Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $71.12 per share for $7.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56.53 million shares of the K stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $72.49 for $7.25 million. The insider now directly holds 56,631,838 shares of Kellogg Company (K).

Kellogg Company (K): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 10.73% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -2.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.