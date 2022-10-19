KT Corporation (KT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) is -1.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.56 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $17.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.58% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 21.65% higher than the price target low of $15.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.34, the stock is -0.29% and -6.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -9.93% off its SMA200. KT registered -5.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.48%.

The stock witnessed a -3.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.35%, and is 4.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

KT Corporation (KT) has around 23371 employees, a market worth around $6.45B and $17.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.79. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.75% and -19.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

KT Corporation (KT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KT Corporation (KT) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.20% this year.

KT Corporation (KT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 471.84M, and float is at 428.39M with Short Float at 0.45%.

KT Corporation (KT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) that is -50.14% lower over the past 12 months. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) is -14.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.