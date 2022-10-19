Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) is -58.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.15 and a high of $69.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KYMR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31%.

Currently trading at $26.28, the stock is 20.48% and -1.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 9.64% at the moment leaves the stock -13.14% off its SMA200. KYMR registered -51.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.07%.

The stock witnessed a 4.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.60%, and is 31.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.14% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $56.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 99.85% and -61.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.00% this year.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.77M, and float is at 50.84M with Short Float at 14.88%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 545,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $26.00 per share for a total of $14.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.48 million shares.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (Director) bought a total of 65,369 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $14.78 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.2 million shares of the KYMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (Director) acquired 224,057 shares at an average price of $14.21 for $3.18 million. The insider now directly holds 2,159,903 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is trading -22.43% down over the past 12 months and Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) that is -43.49% lower over the same period. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is -88.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.