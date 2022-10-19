L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) is 10.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.71 and a high of $279.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LHX stock was last observed hovering at around $223.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 13.02% off its average median price target of $276.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.95% off the consensus price target high of $333.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -19.48% lower than the price target low of $198.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $236.58, the stock is 6.89% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 5.82% at the moment leaves the stock 1.02% off its SMA200. LHX registered -0.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.21%.

The stock witnessed a 2.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.44%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $47.14B and $16.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.38 and Fwd P/E is 16.58. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.87% and -15.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

L3Harris Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.10% this year.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.10M, and float is at 190.46M with Short Float at 1.00%.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GIRARD JAMES P,the company’sVice President & CHRO. SEC filings show that GIRARD JAMES P sold 12,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $220.00 per share for a total of $2.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12144.0 shares.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that ZOISS EDWARD J (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $230.00 per share for $2.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27293.0 shares of the LHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, MIKUEN SCOTT T (Sr VP-General Counsel & Secy) disposed off 8,518 shares at an average price of $237.95 for $2.03 million. The insider now directly holds 44,735 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX).

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading -3.79% down over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -36.70% lower over the same period. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is 18.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.