Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -44.29% Change This Year

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) is -44.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.99 and a high of $79.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMND stock was last observed hovering at around $21.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -67.57% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.46, the stock is 7.94% and -1.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 9.37% at the moment leaves the stock -2.27% off its SMA200. LMND registered -64.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.55%.

The stock witnessed a 3.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.82%, and is 10.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has around 1119 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $171.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.72% and -70.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.40%).

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lemonade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.82M, and float is at 48.04M with Short Float at 24.31%.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisenberg Michael A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Eisenberg Michael A sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $21.61 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Lemonade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Eisenberg Michael A (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $20.32 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the LMND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Peters John Sheldon (Chief Insurance Officer) disposed off 10,537 shares at an average price of $33.05 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Lemonade Inc. (LMND).

Lemonade Inc. (LMND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is trading 35.09% up over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 9.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.