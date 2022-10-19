Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Is Down -97.04% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: LYLT) is -97.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $98.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYLT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is -32.84% and -53.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -92.62% off its SMA200. LYLT registered a loss of -94.40% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -56.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.14%, and is -16.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.39% over the week and 12.17% over the month.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $23.35M and $734.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.86. Profit margin for the company is -64.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.21% and -99.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.70% this year.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.61M, and float is at 19.80M with Short Float at 9.59%.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rayner Barbara L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Rayner Barbara L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $11.62 per share for a total of $11615.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6795.0 shares.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Rayner Barbara L (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $11.38 per share for $28450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5795.0 shares of the LYLT stock.