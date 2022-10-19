Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Is Down -9.39% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is -9.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $142.80 and a high of $183.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMC stock was last observed hovering at around $155.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.06% off the consensus price target high of $197.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -11.7% lower than the price target low of $141.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $157.49, the stock is 2.75% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -1.13% off its SMA200. MMC registered -2.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.47%.

The stock witnessed a 0.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.63%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $80.71B and $20.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.76 and Fwd P/E is 21.15. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.29% and -14.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 501.00M, and float is at 498.42M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by South Martin,the company’sPresident & CEO, Marsh. SEC filings show that South Martin sold 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 25 at a price of $169.26 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1301.0 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Beswick Paul (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 1,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $171.21 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9289.0 shares of the MMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Ferland Martine (President and CEO, Mercer) disposed off 4,797 shares at an average price of $158.28 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 2,458 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -23.06% down over the past 12 months and Chubb Limited (CB) that is 9.54% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is -9.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.