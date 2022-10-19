Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) is -8.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.98 and a high of $9.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIST stock was last observed hovering at around $6.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.99, the stock is -30.95% and -27.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -9.92% at the moment leaves the stock -11.64% off its SMA200. MIST registered 4.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.34%.

The stock witnessed a -35.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.44%, and is -31.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.06% over the week and 10.31% over the month.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $189.52M and $15.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.50% and -39.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.80% this year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.28M, and float is at 29.65M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RTW INVESTMENTS, LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 1,557,346 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $8.71 per share for a total of $13.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.32 million shares.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,557,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $8.71 per share for $13.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.32 million shares of the MIST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, TRUEX PAUL F (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $5.60 for $28000.0. The insider now directly holds 81,780 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST).