M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Is Up 23.30% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is 23.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $141.49 and a high of $193.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTB stock was last observed hovering at around $187.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.46%.

Currently trading at $189.36, the stock is 4.05% and 2.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 8.67% off its SMA200. MTB registered 25.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.86%.

The stock witnessed a 1.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.39%, and is 5.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.67% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has around 17115 employees, a market worth around $33.55B and $4.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.59 and Fwd P/E is 9.48. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.83% and -2.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

M&T Bank Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.80% this year.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.37M, and float is at 174.75M with Short Float at 1.58%.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warman D Scott N,the company’sSr. Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $188.55 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8349.0 shares.

M&T Bank Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that GEISEL GARY N (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $189.20 per share for $94601.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2490.0 shares of the MTB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, GEISEL GARY N (Director) disposed off 533 shares at an average price of $189.34 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 17,740 shares of M&T Bank Corporation (MTB).

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -28.65% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -24.63% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -9.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.