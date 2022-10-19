Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Track to Reach $12.00 in a Year

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is -24.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.90 and a high of $17.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MWA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.92, the stock is 4.39% and -1.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -9.86% off its SMA200. MWA registered -33.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.69%.

The stock witnessed a 1.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.49%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $1.74B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.68 and Fwd P/E is 16.23. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.36% and -37.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Mueller Water Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.00M, and float is at 154.37M with Short Float at 2.60%.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HANSEN THOMAS J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HANSEN THOMAS J sold 12,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82088.0 shares.

Mueller Water Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that FRANKLIN SHIRLEY C. (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $11.94 per share for $83548.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56776.0 shares of the MWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Heinrichs Steven S (EVP, CLO, CCO and Secretary) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $11.54 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 55,316 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA).

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) that is trading -26.32% down over the past 12 months and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) that is 21.38% higher over the same period. Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is -30.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.