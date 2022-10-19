NAVI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Navient Corporation (NAVI) Now

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is -28.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.45 and a high of $22.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAVI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -22.16% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.27, the stock is 5.29% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -6.52% off its SMA200. NAVI registered -24.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.48%.

The stock witnessed a 6.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.17%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) has around 4330 employees, a market worth around $2.26B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.96 and Fwd P/E is 5.16. Profit margin for the company is 34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.65% and -32.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navient Corporation (NAVI) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navient Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.30% this year.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.00M, and float is at 136.71M with Short Float at 5.65%.

Navient Corporation (NAVI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Navient Corporation (NAVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Newbury Investors LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Newbury Investors LLC bought 326,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $17.13 per share for a total of $5.58 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29.45 million shares.

Navient Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Newbury Investors LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 315,408 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $17.13 per share for $5.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29.12 million shares of the NAVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, HAUBER STEPHEN M (EVP, Chief Risk&Compliance Off) disposed off 3,161 shares at an average price of $17.66 for $55839.0. The insider now directly holds 186,806 shares of Navient Corporation (NAVI).

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SLM Corporation (SLM) that is trading -10.93% down over the past 12 months and Nelnet Inc. (NNI) that is 1.12% higher over the same period.