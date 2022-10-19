NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -78.99% Change This Year

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is -78.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.92 and a high of $21.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $3.72, the stock is -69.42% and -74.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.94 million and changing 9.09% at the moment leaves the stock -74.68% off its SMA200. NGM registered -80.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.34%.

The stock witnessed a -74.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.50%, and is -69.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.21% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $317.87M and $68.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.40% and -82.80% from its 52-week high.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.27M, and float is at 63.25M with Short Float at 4.22%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Insider Activity

A total of 120 insider transactions have happened at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 120 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLUMN GROUP L P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COLUMN GROUP L P bought 984,161 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $13.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.65 million shares.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 22.63% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is -12.09% lower over the same period. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is -17.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.