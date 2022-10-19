Noble Corporation (NE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) is 31.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $38.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NE stock was last observed hovering at around $32.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.77% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.33% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.54, the stock is 9.26% and 5.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 7.80% off its SMA200. NE registered 22.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.78%.

The stock witnessed a 2.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.47%, and is 12.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

Noble Corporation (NE) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $4.36B and $943.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.84% and -15.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Noble Corporation (NE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noble Corporation (NE) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noble Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.50% this year.

Noble Corporation (NE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.49M, and float is at 129.36M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Noble Corporation (NE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 76,837 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 12 at a price of $28.94 per share for a total of $2.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.24 million shares.

Noble Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 11 that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) sold a total of 319,148 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 11 and was made at $28.80 per share for $9.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.32 million shares of the NE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (10% Owner) disposed off 314,113 shares at an average price of $28.91 for $9.08 million. The insider now directly holds 15,638,016 shares of Noble Corporation (NE).