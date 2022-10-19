NTCO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Now

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) is -41.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $15.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $8.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.18 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -6.27% lower than the price target low of $5.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.42, the stock is 0.12% and -5.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 11.07% at the moment leaves the stock -26.00% off its SMA200. NTCO registered -65.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.81%.

The stock witnessed a -9.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.29%, and is 7.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 30.11 and Fwd P/E is 41.69. Distance from 52-week low is 16.18% and -65.73% from its 52-week high.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -207.10% this year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 689.79M, and float is at 689.79M with Short Float at 0.21%.