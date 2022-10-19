Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) is -19.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.78 and a high of $11.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGRE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -33.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.68, the stock is 6.14% and -3.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -21.57% off its SMA200. PGRE registered -28.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.62%.

The stock witnessed a -5.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.93%, and is 11.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has around 318 employees, a market worth around $1.48B and $732.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 668.00 and Fwd P/E is 133.60. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.57% and -42.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paramount Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.97M, and float is at 191.40M with Short Float at 3.51%.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) that is trading -2.43% down over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is -60.68% lower over the same period. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is -7.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.