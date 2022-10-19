Positives for Textron Inc. (TXT) as stock gains in recent trading

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is -18.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $79.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $61.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8%.

Currently trading at $62.55, the stock is 2.77% and -1.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -6.35% off its SMA200. TXT registered -14.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.76%.

The stock witnessed a -2.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.27%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $13.65B and $12.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.23 and Fwd P/E is 13.71. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.53% and -21.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.59M, and float is at 210.42M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lupone E Robert,the company’sEVP, General Counsel and Secy. SEC filings show that Lupone E Robert sold 29,752 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $72.63 per share for a total of $2.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95990.0 shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Bamford Mark S (VP and Corporate Controller) sold a total of 2,701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $72.90 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17362.0 shares of the TXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Bamford Mark S (VP and Corporate Controller) disposed off 1,150 shares at an average price of $71.00 for $81650.0. The insider now directly holds 17,362 shares of Textron Inc. (TXT).

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -18.47% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is -3.79% lower over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -36.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.