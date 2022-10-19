Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) is -31.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $37.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $20.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.16% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -30.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.92, the stock is -6.31% and -8.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -7.21% off its SMA200. RLAY registered -34.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.48%.

The stock witnessed a -12.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.59%, and is -4.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has around 305 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $2.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.38% and -44.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.60%).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.40% this year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.83M, and float is at 116.86M with Short Float at 10.43%.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Patel Sanjiv,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Patel Sanjiv sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $20.58 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 12 that Patel Sanjiv (President and CEO) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 12 and was made at $21.18 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the RLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, Patel Sanjiv (President and CEO) disposed off 14,000 shares at an average price of $21.36 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 254,554 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 6.70% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 34.60% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -85.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.