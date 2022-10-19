ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -28.02% Change This Year

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) is -28.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $10.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 37.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is -9.24% and -16.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -20.34% off its SMA200. RNW registered -31.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.78%.

The stock witnessed a -19.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.60%, and is -6.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has around 1675 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $59.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.32. Distance from 52-week low is 10.67% and -48.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReNew Energy Global Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -142.40% this year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 398.08M, and float is at 91.05M with Short Float at 3.52%.