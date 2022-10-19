Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) down -28.11% since start of the year

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) is -28.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.35 and a high of $20.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROIC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.9% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.09, the stock is 0.11% and -11.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -19.29% off its SMA200. ROIC registered -23.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.82%.

The stock witnessed a -12.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.27%, and is 2.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $298.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.14 and Fwd P/E is 37.08. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.54% and -29.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.54M, and float is at 121.14M with Short Float at 3.86%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -34.04% down over the past 12 months and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) that is -49.48% lower over the same period.