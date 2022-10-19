SAP SE (SAP) – The 16.8% Upside Potential Remains

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is -36.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.22 and a high of $149.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAP stock was last observed hovering at around $86.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.17% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.64% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -0.93% lower than the price target low of $88.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.02, the stock is 6.98% and 3.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock -12.72% off its SMA200. SAP registered -38.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.93%.

The stock witnessed a 5.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.58%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

SAP SE (SAP) has around 110409 employees, a market worth around $107.93B and $28.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.30 and Fwd P/E is 15.87. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.81% and -40.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SAP SE (SAP) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SAP SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year.

The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 0.12%.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -52.96% down over the past 12 months and Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is -47.37% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -30.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.