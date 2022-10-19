SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) – The 60.67% Upside Potential Remains

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) is -93.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLQT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 52.8% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is -27.83% and -54.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -79.78% off its SMA200. SLQT registered -95.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.92%.

The stock witnessed a -53.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.91%, and is -9.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 12.76% over the month.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has around 1857 employees, a market worth around $104.38M and $764.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.49% and -95.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SelectQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -340.50% this year.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.43M, and float is at 116.50M with Short Float at 6.39%.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gunter Matthew Scott. SEC filings show that Gunter Matthew Scott bought 24,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $1.04 per share for a total of $25175.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 22.98% up over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 8.83% higher over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 23.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.