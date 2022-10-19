SLM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider SLM Corporation (SLM) Now

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is -20.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.72 and a high of $20.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.55% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -4.8% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.72, the stock is 5.05% and 3.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -8.26% off its SMA200. SLM registered -10.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.13%.

The stock witnessed a 1.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.64%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $4.10B and $1.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.20 and Fwd P/E is 5.87. Profit margin for the company is 46.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.58% and -24.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corporation (SLM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.60% this year.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.33M, and float is at 249.51M with Short Float at 2.41%.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corporation (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boyles Jonathan,the company’sSVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Boyles Jonathan sold 6,140 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $17.43 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SLM Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that McGarry Steven (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $19.75 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the SLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, McGarry Steven (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 22,834 shares at an average price of $19.89 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 313,893 shares of SLM Corporation (SLM).

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -28.65% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -24.63% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -9.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.