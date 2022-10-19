SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is -26.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.15 and a high of $389.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $197.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.13%.

Currently trading at $207.42, the stock is -11.42% and -24.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -25.24% off its SMA200. SEDG registered -32.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.95%.

The stock witnessed a -32.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.89%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.19% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 3964 employees, a market worth around $11.94B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.90 and Fwd P/E is 22.81. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.08% and -46.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.47M, and float is at 54.99M with Short Float at 3.18%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 109 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adest Meir,the company’sVP, Core Technologies. SEC filings show that Adest Meir sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $307.75 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Prishkolnik Rachel (VP,GC&Corporate Secretary) sold a total of 3,219 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $306.46 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10684.0 shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Adest Meir (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 2,278 shares at an average price of $306.56 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 167,248 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading -18.59% down over the past 12 months and Trimble Inc. (TRMB) that is -34.55% lower over the same period. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is -37.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.