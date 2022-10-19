Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) is -83.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $47.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -31.96% and -42.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -5.78% at the moment leaves the stock -60.84% off its SMA200. SEV registered a loss of -78.55% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -42.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.40%, and is -22.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.28% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $140.57M and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -4.12% and -96.57% from its 52-week high.

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.52M, and float is at 46.42M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -24.08% down over the past 12 months and Li Auto Inc. (LI) that is -37.82% lower over the same period. Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is -48.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.