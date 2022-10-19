Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is -42.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.51 and a high of $53.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $24.68, the stock is 2.76% and -12.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -33.07% off its SMA200. SPR registered -42.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.00%.

The stock witnessed a -1.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.32%, and is 3.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has around 16100 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $4.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.96. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.74% and -53.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.60M, and float is at 104.13M with Short Float at 6.30%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $29.55 per share for a total of $14775.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18141.0 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $31.91 per share for $15955.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18641.0 shares of the SPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $38.95 for $19475.0. The insider now directly holds 16,625 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading -3.79% down over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 22.70% higher over the same period.