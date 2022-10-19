Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) down -75.63% since start of the year

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) is -75.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $12.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LLAP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 69.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.41, the stock is 6.90% and -28.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 5.70% at the moment leaves the stock -60.30% off its SMA200. LLAP registered -75.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.61%.

The stock witnessed a -27.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.68%, and is 8.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $345.47M and $55.49M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.60% and -81.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-845.70%).

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terran Orbital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.81M, and float is at 71.52M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Insider Activity

A total of 168 insider transactions have happened at Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 168 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beach Point Capital Management,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Beach Point Capital Management sold 4,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $4.01 per share for a total of $19549.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

Terran Orbital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Beach Point Capital Management (10% Owner) sold a total of 17,694 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $4.01 per share for $70953.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.33 million shares of the LLAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Beach Point Capital Management (10% Owner) disposed off 7,218 shares at an average price of $4.01 for $28944.0. The insider now directly holds 1,077,021 shares of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP).