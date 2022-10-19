These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is -29.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.66 and a high of $34.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXTA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63%.

Currently trading at $23.33, the stock is 4.60% and -3.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -9.59% off its SMA200. AXTA registered -25.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.27%.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.58%, and is 8.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $5.22B and $4.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.47 and Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.92% and -31.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 120.90% this year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.00M, and float is at 219.01M with Short Float at 2.55%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COOK WILLIAM M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COOK WILLIAM M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $24.64 per share for a total of $49280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20320.0 shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Weaver Troy D. (SVP, Global Refinish) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $31.46 per share for $0.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27337.0 shares of the AXTA stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is trading -28.49% down over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -25.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.