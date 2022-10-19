These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -7.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.79 and a high of $137.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $111.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $169.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.06% off the consensus price target high of $202.88 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 21.72% higher than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.50, the stock is 2.25% and -3.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock -5.26% off its SMA200. CNI registered -8.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.85%.

The stock witnessed a -3.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.09%, and is 5.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 27930 employees, a market worth around $78.82B and $11.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.39 and Fwd P/E is 14.26. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.36% and -17.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 690.00M, and float is at 663.63M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -19.37% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) that is -3.42% lower over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -17.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.