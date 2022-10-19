These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is -21.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.59 and a high of $18.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $61315.28 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.99% off the consensus price target high of $78588.53 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 99.98% higher than the price target low of $48813.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.40, the stock is -1.77% and -8.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -27.94% off its SMA200. EC registered -34.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.54%.

The stock witnessed a -9.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.66%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has around 9150 employees, a market worth around $20.26B and $28.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.28 and Fwd P/E is 3.22. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.43% and -49.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 889.00% this year.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 2.97%.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 38.54% up over the past 12 months and Eni S.p.A. (E) that is -18.67% lower over the same period. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 53.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.