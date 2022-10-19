These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) is -93.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $5.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTMO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -4.14% and -33.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.76 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -79.58% off its SMA200. OTMO registered -93.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.01%.

The stock witnessed a -21.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.55%, and is 7.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.91% over the week and 14.31% over the month.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has around 128 employees, a market worth around $40.09M and $2.54M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 38.55% and -95.35% from its 52-week high.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.77M, and float is at 101.24M with Short Float at 0.30%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.