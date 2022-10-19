Things appear to be looking up for PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) is -46.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.94 and a high of $51.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PACW stock was last observed hovering at around $24.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $24.29, the stock is 3.23% and -6.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -30.17% off its SMA200. PACW registered -49.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.56%.

The stock witnessed a -6.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.64%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $2.92B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.42 and Fwd P/E is 5.66. Profit margin for the company is 41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.71% and -53.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 148.00% this year.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.56M, and float is at 115.66M with Short Float at 3.21%.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at PacWest Bancorp (PACW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TAYLOR PAUL W,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TAYLOR PAUL W bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8000.0 shares.

PacWest Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that WAGNER MATTHEW P (CEO and President) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $25.00 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the PACW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Sparks Monica L (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW).

PacWest Bancorp (PACW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading -52.59% down over the past 12 months and United Security Bancshares (UBFO) that is -13.23% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -9.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.