Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is -40.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.19 and a high of $75.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04%.

Currently trading at $43.08, the stock is -0.16% and -4.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -12.95% off its SMA200. TOL registered -28.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.73%.

The stock witnessed a -3.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.93%, and is -1.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $5.07B and $9.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.09 and Fwd P/E is 4.62. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.18% and -43.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.70% this year.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.33M, and float is at 105.30M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARBACH CARL B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MARBACH CARL B sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $44.60 per share for a total of $44601.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71155.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $72.13 per share for $1.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, MARBACH CARL B (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $72.28 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 67,430 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading -18.17% down over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is -23.23% lower over the same period.