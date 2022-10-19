Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:TUEM Stock Is Going Next

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) is -95.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.09 and a high of $2.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUEM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -14.90% and -51.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -86.10% off its SMA200. TUEM registered -95.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.66%.

The stock witnessed a -32.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.93%, and is 13.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.61% over the week and 15.79% over the month.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) has around 1601 employees, a market worth around $20.52M and $749.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.61% and -96.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.45M, and float is at 79.70M with Short Float at 7.79%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.