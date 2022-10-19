What should you know before buying stock in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) is -62.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $17.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATAI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.34% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 57.12% higher than the price target low of $6.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.83, the stock is -14.50% and -28.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -3.74% at the moment leaves the stock -37.44% off its SMA200. ATAI registered -79.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.47%.

The stock witnessed a -23.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.94%, and is -15.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $486.84M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.58% and -84.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.00%).

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.00% this year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.97M, and float is at 146.43M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Apeiron Investment Group Ltd.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 21,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $4.47 per share for a total of $97801.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.8 million shares.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. (10% Owner) bought a total of 34,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $4.46 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.78 million shares of the ATAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 19,803 shares at an average price of $4.64 for $91939.0. The insider now directly holds 1,742,702 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI).

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.68% up over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -85.44% lower over the same period. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 0.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.