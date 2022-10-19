What should you know before buying stock in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is -36.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $339.36 and a high of $716.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INTU stock was last observed hovering at around $403.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.91% off its average median price target of $535.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.13% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -13.51% lower than the price target low of $360.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $408.65, the stock is 2.51% and -4.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -9.26% off its SMA200. INTU registered -27.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.75%.

The stock witnessed a -3.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.81%, and is 6.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) has around 17300 employees, a market worth around $119.93B and $12.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.40 and Fwd P/E is 25.72. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.42% and -42.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intuit Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.70% this year.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.00M, and float is at 273.90M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at Intuit Inc. (INTU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 69 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clatterbuck Michelle M,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Clatterbuck Michelle M sold 6,768 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $450.00 per share for a total of $3.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1350.0 shares.

Intuit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Krishna Varun (EVP, Consumer Group) sold a total of 7,438 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $450.80 per share for $3.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the INTU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Chriss James Alexander (EVP, SBSEG) disposed off 8,702 shares at an average price of $428.28 for $3.73 million. The insider now directly holds 1,003 shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU).

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -52.96% down over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -5.60% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -30.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.