What should you know before buying stock in Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH)

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) is -40.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.29 and a high of $48.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSH stock was last observed hovering at around $19.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $19.78, the stock is -16.97% and -23.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -11.75% off its SMA200. OSH registered -52.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.69%.

The stock witnessed a -26.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.69%, and is -9.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.69% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $5.13B and $1.82B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.83% and -59.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.49M, and float is at 218.77M with Short Float at 9.12%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLEM BRIAN,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that CLEM BRIAN sold 2,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $25.30 per share for a total of $61514.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that CLEM BRIAN (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $24.08 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the OSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, MYERS GRIFFIN (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $26.32 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 4,854,159 shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH).