What should you know before buying stock in Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) is -32.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.77 and a high of $37.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $32.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.28% off the consensus price target high of $35.73 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 12.97% higher than the price target low of $26.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.48, the stock is 2.18% and -3.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -20.93% off its SMA200. SNN registered -32.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.01%.

The stock witnessed a -2.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.29%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $9.90B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.76. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.83% and -37.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith & Nephew plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 438.12M, and float is at 434.20M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.68% up over the past 12 months and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is -4.02% lower over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -22.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.