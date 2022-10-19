Why Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) is -17.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.78 and a high of $16.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XAIR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.96% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 47.8% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.83, the stock is 4.68% and -11.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 29.85% at the moment leaves the stock 3.25% off its SMA200. XAIR registered -26.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.65%.

The stock witnessed a -9.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.61%, and is 18.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.40% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 63.64% and -52.29% from its 52-week high.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beyond Air Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.89M, and float is at 25.17M with Short Float at 4.29%.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gaul Michael A.,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Gaul Michael A. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $9.42 per share for a total of $18840.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64150.0 shares.

Beyond Air Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that Carey Robert (Director) bought a total of 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $6.45 per share for $1.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the XAIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, Lisi Steven A. (CEO and Chairman of the Board) acquired 73,000 shares at an average price of $6.63 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 1,446,445 shares of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR).