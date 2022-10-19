Why Cadence Bank (CADE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is -3.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.04 and a high of $34.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $28.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $28.68, the stock is 8.28% and 7.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 4.31% off its SMA200. CADE registered -1.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.61%.

The stock witnessed a 5.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.73%, and is 9.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $5.23B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.83 and Fwd P/E is 8.75. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.13% and -16.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.14M, and float is at 182.46M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bank (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cadence Bank (CADE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -8.12% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -4.03% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -9.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.